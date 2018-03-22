LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would hear different cases on Thursday (today) at the Supreme Court Lahore registry, said a cause list issued here on Wednesday.

CJP Nisar would head a three-member bench to hear the case of a road constructed in front of H-Block, Gulberg-III, fake encounter of Mudassar in connection with the rape and murder of seven year old Zainab of Kasur. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan would be the other members.

The three-member Bench would hear province of Sindh through Chief Secretary, Govt. of Sindh, Karachi & another v. Shehri- Citizens for a better Environment (CBE) through its authorized person, Karachi & other and Azhar Ali Farooqi & other v Federation of Pakistan through Secretary M /o Interior, Islamabad & others.

According to the cause list, another two-member bench comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik would also hear a case titled “Muhammad Iqbal Vs the State, etc”.