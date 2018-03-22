MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that recent report of IMF and decline in rupee value against dollar have unveiled the reality of government's claims regarding successful financial policy.

Addressing a gathering of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of union councils from NA-156 and 157 here on Wednesday, he added that the rulers made the nation more indebted and the debt increased by Rs500 billion in just one day.

He said that the PTI is going to make Saraiki Province part of its manifesto. He added that the PPP and PML-N befooled the people on this issue in the past and did nothing except for making political gains. He said that the PTI was seriously pondering over this issue. "Creation of a new province in Punjab is imperative for bring good governance. It's need of the hour," he declared.

He was of the opinion that corruption, poor governance and other issues could be tackled by creating a new province as administrative control over a province with over 110 million population was practically impossible.

He declared that the PTI would kick off its election campaign from a big public meeting to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on April 29.

He added that the PTI would create a new history at a place which used to be the fortress of Nawaz Sharif. He said that Quaid-i-Azam presented Pakistan resolution at Minar-e-Pakistan and now PTI would lay foundation of new Pakistan at the same place.

He said that the PTI would bury conventional politics at the same spot and introduce new political culture.