NEW YORK:- Kim Kardashian West’s sisters think she’s ‘’crazy’’ because she goes for beauty treatments at 10pm. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star - who has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, two months, with husband Kanye West - needs to take some time for herself to stay ‘’sane’’ but because of her commitments to her work and family, it means she often has to do that at unsociable times. She said: ‘’For me to be sane [I have to take some time]. Like last night at 10pm, I went to get a facial. I was like, OK, I’ve put all the kids to bed - I have to take care of myself.