LAHORE-All the tall claims of Pakistan Squash Federation regarding over the moon training provided under so-called world’s best coaches were badly exposed, as Pakistan men’s team narrowly beat minnows Philippines 3-0 in the 19th Asian Squash Team Championship 2018, Pool-A first match in Korea on Wednesday.

While in the second match, Pakistan was pushed to the limits by minnows Korea, before they finally lost 0-3, but not before giving Pakistani so-called superior players a close scare. If Farhan Zaman, Tayyab and Asim need 5 and 4 games to beat Korea players, then how they would be able to produce results against Hong Kong or Malaysia. Pakistan are defending champions in male category, but only a miracle can help green shirts retain title, if they continue to play like this against tough opponents.

In the first encounter of the day, Pakistan number 1 Farhan Zaman was up against Robert Andrew Garcia. Farhan was pushed to limits, before he was able to win the first game 12-10. Zaman took second game 12-10, 11-6 and third game 11-7 to give Pakistan perfect start. In the second match, Tayyab Aslam beat David William Pelino, 11-6, 11-5 and 11-4, while in the third match, Amaad Fareed beat Reymark Begornia 3-0, 11-4, 11-5 and 11-5.

The real contest was witnessed in the second encounter against Korea, who could have beaten Pakistan had their players had international exposure. They fought their hearts out but only failed due to lack of exposure. Farhan Zaman beat Yoo Jae Jin 3-2. It was battle royal on the cards and Koreans were playing fearless squash. Zaman lost first game 16-18, won second 11-4, lost third 9-11, before winning 4th game 11-9 and 5th game 11-8 to avoid highly embarrassing defeat. Same was witnessed in the Tayyab Aslam and Ko Young Jo match as Tayyab was highly lucky to win 3-2. Once again it was experience, which costs KO, as he played flawless and highly top class squash. Tayyab lost first game 9-11, second 4-11, before he bounced back and stage one of the most memorable comebacks with stunning display of squash and won next three game in a row, 11-7, 12-10 and 12-10. Muhammad Asim Khan beat Lee Se Hyun 3-1. Asim won first game 11-6, lost second game 7-11, won third game 11-8 and 4th game 11-9.

While Pakistani females lost 1-2 against Sri Lanka, which clearly indicates that federation lacks direction, vision and is just obliging blue-eyes as rather than appointing top level coach and qualified physical trainers, federation obliging guys like Kashif and Boota, who doesn’t know ABC of squash and just enjoy tours, perks and privileges through their links with Director Pakistan National Squash Academy Director Aftab Qureshi. The federation never bothered to consider simple fact, that squash is fast changing and obliging policy will only hurt Pakistan cause and inflict further miseries on federation. It is high time, new PSF President must seek explanation from SVP and Secretary and remove old used bullets and bring in time-tested modern coaches to ensure fast declining fortunes of Pakistan squash revived.

In the first match, Sri Lankan Mihiliya Methsarani defeated Madina Zafar 3-0, winning 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6, in second match, Faiza Zafar beat Kasuni Gunawardane 3-1, 11-4, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-4, while in must win match, Riffat Khan lost to Fathoum Issadeen 2-3, winning 11-4, 8-11, 11-8, 11-13 and 8-11.