SIALKOT-USAID and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will jointly launch a project namely "Women Investment in Network of Dairy Sector" (WINDS) today.

A launching ceremony would be held at the Auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today. Ms Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau (Consul General), Chief of Part USAID-PEEP, Provincial Director Lea Swanson (team of USAID) and senior officials of Livestock and Dairy Development and SCCI will jointly launch the project.

The senior officials of USAID-PEEP and SCCI will ink an MoU during the ceremony. SCCI's Committee for Women Entrepreneurs Chairperson Dr Mariyam Nouman said that the WINDS Project was an exemplary project, the first initiative in the field to be run by the USAID under its Punjab Enabling Environment Project (PEEP) to bring the women ahead providing them with the opportunities of investment in dairy development sector.

She added that the SCCI had yet identified 200 women intending to invest in dairy sector under USAID's WINDS Project , as both USAID and SCCI will contact the women in Sialkot's far off rural areas and already running dairy business at local level. She said that under the WINDS project, the USAID experts would give necessary training to the rural areas' women in dairy development, milk testing and milk preservation.

She said that the project would be helpful in providing the employment opportunities for the women in Sialkot's rural areas besides ensuring the easy and smooth provision of safe and health milk to the people in Sialkot district.

"The female dairy farmers would perform all the processes of milk collection from the collection centres in Sialkot rural areas and the supply of milk to the sale points being established in various parts of Sialkot district," she added.

She added that is was a five-year project which would play a pivotal role in the development of livestock, dairy and agriculture sectors in Sialkot district under the joint supervision of USAID-PEEP and SCCI. The project would also strengthen the economic condition of the female farmers in Sialkot rural areas, she said.