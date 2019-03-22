Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday expressed his displeasure over refusal of bail to accused in bailable offence.

While hearing a pre-arrest bail petition at Supreme Court Lahore Registry, he observed that the court could not reject bail of an accused in a bailable case. It was surprising that not only the trial court but the high court also did not give attention to the matter, he remarked.

“How the high court or trial court could ignore it. These matters should not even come to the court but this case has reached to the Supreme Court,” Justice Khosa remarked.

He questioned whether it was the responsibility of the Supreme Court alone to look into the law, adding that even the Punjab Inspector General of Police had given directives to SHOs in the matter. Under the IG instructions, a SHO could give bail to the accused in such cases, the chief justice added.

Subsequently, the bench granted interim bail to the accused - Yassar Khan Rokhri and Umar Khan Rokhri - and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore’s Defence police had registered a brawl case against the accused.