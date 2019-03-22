Share:

JHELUM - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was moving ahead as a modern, forward-looking society.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Day of Forests, he said that the civil and military leaderships were on the same page with regard to national issues. About the plantation drive, he said that forestation was being carried out on 35 acres of land, retrieved from the encroachers by the present government. He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, plantation was being done in all parts of the country as the present government was a environment-friendly dispensation.

He said unfortunately no previous governments had pro-environment policies which badly affected the environment of the country. He said that the past regimes did not even spare forests from their corruption. He said that the past governments only promoted corruption in the country and forest lands were illegally occupied by their cronies and trees were mercilessly chopped.

Chaudhry Fawad said that the new generation of former rulers -Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - were trying to save their parents but they were doomed to fail in their efforts.

He said that both Bilawal and Maryam Nawaz had not earned a single penny by themselves and they were hell-bent to do politics on the public money, looted by their respective fathers but they have no future in politics. He said that he used to state that Nawaz and Zardari have already contested their last elections and now their daughter and son were trying to take their position but the people would reject them.

He said that during past 40 years, Pakistan’s agricultural and industrial sectors suffered heavy losses due to bad policies of the successive governments of the PML-N and PPP. He said that in their tenures in power, only two families earned money while the national economy was destroyed.

He said that like their fathers, political future of Maryam and Bilawal was also bleak.

He said that in Jhelum district there were many historical sites which needed to be preserved and opened for world tourists.

He said that these areas could attract foreign tourists which would also benefit the local people economically.

Chaudhry Fawad said that acquittal of the terrorists involved in attacks on Samjotha Express train by an Indian court was a blow up in the face of justice because these terrorists hands were stained with the blood of 48 Pakistani passengers.

Terming the trial of these terrorists, a sham exercise, he said that some courts in India were being used for dry-cleaning of terrorists.

He said that the present Indian government was promoting extremism and terrorism in Indian society.