ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Thursday accorded approval and referred to ECNEC five projects, including Quetta-Zhob section of western route, worth around Rs 97 billion.

The CDWP that met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in chair accorded approval of two projects worth Rs 913 million and recommended three projects costing Rs 96 billion to ECNEC.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments. The CDWP granted concept clearance for two environment related projects for negotiations with the donors.

The CDWP discussed and recommended to ECNEC for approval ‘‘Land Acquisition of Kuchlac-Zhob Section of N-50’ worth Rs 11342 million and ‘Construction/dualization of Road, Kuchlaq-Zhob Section of N-50’ worth Rs 67638.46 million presented by Ministry of Communication. The forum constituted a committee comprising stakeholders to firm up and rationalise the cost and scope of 305 km road project in two separate parts.

The minister said that the previous government did not focus on developing western route adding that the present Government attaches priority to construction of western route and improving socio-economic condition of neglected areas. The minister said that completion of project will contribute to smooth and efficient movement of goods and traffic in relatively shorter time.

The projects presented for approval related to governance, physical planning, housing and transport & communication.

In energy sector, Power Division presented project ‘Interconnection of Isolated Gwadar/Makran Area with National Grid System of Pakistan’ worth Rs 17421.44 million which was referred to ECNEC. Makhdum Khusro said that this is an important project for Gwadar development connecting southern remote region with the national grid. He highlighted that availability of electricity is one of the major hindrances in development of Gwadar. The project is expected to be completed through QESCO in three years.

In governance sector, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination presented ‘Strengthening of Technical Capacity of Ministry of NHSRC’ worth Rs. 418.717 million which was approved by CDWP.

In physical planning & housing sector, Ministry of Interior presented ‘Construction of Accommodation for HQ GB Scouts and 114 Wing at Chilas’ worth Rs 493.869 million that was approved by CDWP which will provide security services for Diamer Bhasha dam project.c