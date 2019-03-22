Share:

CM NEW YORK - Jennifer Lopez’s sunglasses collection is ‘’as bad’’ as her shoes because she has ‘’so many’’ different styles to fit her mood and style. Jennifer Lopez’s sunglasses collection is ‘’as bad’’ as her shoes because she needs a different pair for every mood.

The singer-and-actress has teamed up with her husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez to create a capsule collection of men and women’s shades with the Australian brand Quay. Asked about her own personal stash of sunnies, she said: ‘’Oh my God. It might be as bad as shoes.

‘’There’s a lot of sunglasses. It’s like one accessory that you can buy over and over and over. There’s just so many different moods and styles you have, I don’t know I have so many.’’ The ‘Second Act’ star says their joint range has ‘’captured’’ both of their personal styles, and is ‘’glamorous’’ and ‘’sexy’’.

Speaking to Elle.com, she said: ‘’The main thing for us was making sure it captured both of our styles. It needed to be classic but also glamorous and sexy because that’s kind of the field that we like to play in as far as fashion goes, and our life by the way.

‘’We just wanted to have a strong sense of our self-expression and of who we really are. I think they really nailed that.’’

And the 49-year-old beauty felt like the collection was a ‘’natural’’ collaboration for the pair because she has been wearing the brand’s shades for ‘’years’’, and has even worn shades on the red carpet.

She said: ‘’Honestly, whatever I get involved with it’s not like, ‘Oh, I want to do sunglasses’ or ‘Oh, I want to do leggings,’ it’s not like that. It’s always about something that naturally has to do with my life. I’ve been using Quay sunglasses years.

‘’You can go back and see photos of me rocking Quay styles. They noticed and were like, ‘Hey, maybe we should do something together because we see that you’re a big fan of the brand.’ It was just one of those things that really was a natural collaboration.

‘’I wear them [shades] to the gym, I wear them on rainy days, I wear them to red carpet events sometimes. I wear them in videos all the time. I wear them in real life when I go to pick my kids up at school. I wear them when I’m hiking. I just wear them all the time.’’