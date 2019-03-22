Share:

LAHORE (PR) Kashf Foundation, with the support of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation Pakistan, organised the Kashf Entrepreneurship Awards 2019, at a ceremony held in Lahore. These annual awards aimed to recognize and honour the efforts and perseverance of Kashf female entrepreneurs and field staff from all across Pakistan, who have contributed to a positive social and economic change for a better future of all, while blazing a trail for the new generation of aspiring women entrepreneurs.

“Women of Pakistan are as talented and capable as men are. This Women’s Day we want to acknowledge the efforts of all our brave women from across Pakistan who have been breaking stereotypes and growing phenomenally as outstanding women entrepreneurs. This event has been about recognizing all our heroic female entrepreneurs and artisans,” commented Roshaneh Zafar, MD Kashf Foundation.

Distinguished guests from all walks of life attended the event, including dignitaries, government officials and high-profile celebrities – to celebrate and laud the success of Kashf entrepreneurs and artisans. Awards were distributed by Roshaneh Zafar, MD Kashf Foundation, Asmara Nomani, HR Director Coca-Cola, Bushra Khanum, Senior Manager GESA, Fauzia Waqar, Chairperson PCSW, Samina Peerzada, Haseena Moin and Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF.