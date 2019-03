Share:

As the matter regarding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment lingers on, Maryam Nawaz has announced today (Friday) that she will stand outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in protest.

In a message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “Nawaz Sharif had pain in the flanks. His kidney disease is at stage 3 and the doctor suspects the pain to be of renal origin.