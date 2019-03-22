Share:

LAHORE : Maryam Nawaz met her imprisoned father at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.

Following her meeting, she expressed concerns about health condition of Mian Nawaz Sharif and also appealed to the party workers to ‘remember him in daily prayers.’

“MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) remains unwell with continuous angina,” she tweeted shortly after she left the prison after meeting her father. “Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness.”

Dozens of party workers chanted slogans in favour of their leader, Nawaz Sharif, as Maryam arrived outside the high-security prison. She waved to the crowed as they chanted ‘Bao Jee, I Love You’ and showered rose petals on her vehicle.

Thursday is fixed for Nawaz’s visitors by jail authorities. However, Nawaz Sharif refused to meet visitors on Thursday because of his health condition. Earlier, Maryam had tweeted, “Due to MNS’s health condition, he will not be able to receive any visitors tomorrow.”

According to jail officials, only family members are being allowed to meet the former prime minister in the prison. Sharif is serving a seven-year term in Kot Lakhpat Jail on corruption charges.