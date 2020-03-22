Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has partially reopened Chaman border with Afghanistan for the transportation of food items, officials said on Saturday. DC Qillah Abdullah District Muhammad Bashir said the step was as per the agreement concluded with the Afghan authorities. He said about one hundred and fifty seven containers loaded with food items including vegetables and fresh fruit were dispatched to Afghanistan. However, pede trian movement on the border remains suspended. A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed authorities to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border and let the trucks crossover into Afghanistan.