According to private media source, the fifth case of coronavirus death has been confirmed from Gilgit Baltistan. Dr Usama Riaz lost his life who was tending and treating the coronavirus patients. He was admitted in DHQ Gilgit Baltistan.

Dr Usama was in serious condition as he faced issues regarding lungs and brain tissues. He was surviving on ventilator since last couple of days. Earlier, Zafar Mirza declared Dr Usama Riaz as 'front line warrior' against the corona virus pandemic.

In Pakistan, 108 new cases have been reported across the country. The latest surge has increased the coronavirus patients to 757.