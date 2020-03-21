Share:

FAISALABAD-Pakistani Students studying in Wuhan Textile University and other Universities of China, were safe and sound and they were carrying their curriculum activities by “On-Line “ study despite the closure of the Chinese Educational Institutions due to outbreak of fatal Covid-19 (coronavirus). This was stated by Hassan Ali, belonging to Faisalabd, a Spokesman of Pakistani Students of Wuhan Textile University who was pursuing his M.Phil in “ Logistic Engineering” under a Scholarship granted by Chinese President.

Expressing his views on a “ Video Link “ with Asad Umer, Federal Minister of Pakistan for Planning,during his recent visit to China under leadership of President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister,Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Wuhan Textile University Students Leader, Hassan Ali told that the University Management was taking full care of Pakistani and other Foreign Students and after overcoming the coronavirus disease, they have started “On-Line” teaching to foreign students. He said that it was expected that the Wuhan Textile University and other Educational Institutions of Higher Education would open from April, 1, 2020,after coming of normalcy in China.

He told that the University Administration was taking full care of the foreign students and providing them the required food-items on telephone.

Hassan Ali informed the Minister for Planning, Asad Umer, that the valiant and dedicated doctors and para-medics of Wuhan (China) had almost won the battle against coronavirus disease and contained this fatal outbreak of Epidemic in China and about a dozens hospitals in Wuhan had now been opened for treatment of ‘general public .’ He told that this Fatal Disease of Covid-19 had claimed the lives of over 3500 Chinese people while more than 81,000 persons were affected by outbreak of this epidemic and treated in various Hospitals.

He suggested, the Minister for Planning, Asad Umer, to send some top pakistani doctors to China to practically learn the techniques which the chinese doctors and para-medics adopted to overcome the coronavirus. The Minister appreciated the suggestion of Hassan Ali and promised to put a proposal to Prime Minister of Pakistan,Imran Khan, to overcome this fatal outbreak in Pakistan.