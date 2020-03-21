Share:

Faisalabad -As coronavirus cases surged across country, provincial governments set out for a partial lockdown from Thursday to contain the outbreak of deadly virus.

The government has also banned the entry of general public and put up numbers of relevant officers for the citizens to contact. Entry of Public for complaint and visitors into recreational spots including Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner office, Health and Education Department, FDA, Municipal Corporation, Ayub Agriculture Research Institute and other places have been suspended while shopping malls will be closed at 10:00pm. Only general stores, pharmacies and factories will remain open here on Friday.

FDA, starts disinfecting campaign as part of anti-coronavirus measures

Faisalabd Development Authority and WASA has started roads washing campaign with the disinfecting water in the city as part of anti coronavirus measures. During this campaign the all main and branch roads of the city and markets would be washing with disinfecting water to avert the threat of coronavirus spreading.

The campaign was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Public Prosecutions/Focal Person for Anti coronavirus activities Ch Zaheer ud Din at chowk Clock Tower here on Saturday. MPA Firdous Rai, Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, Managing Director WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch, ADG FDA Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer FDA Shahid Mehmood, Director Estate Management Dr Anam Sajid Malik, DMD WASA Jabbar Anwar, State Officer Imtiaz Goraya,other officers and representatives of civil society were also present on the occasion.

The Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution operated the pressure pipe of disinfecting water for inaugurating the roads washing campaign. He appreciated the efforts being done by FDA and WASA against coronavirus and said that the government under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was mobilising all-out resources on emergency basis to tackle the challenge of coronavirus. He said that the individual and collective efforts should be continued at all level to prevent the spread of coronavirus .He maintained that all precautionary, preventive and medical arrangements had been put on high alert to avert the coronavirus, however, the citizens should show responsible attitude for adopting the precautionary measures and should avoid to go in people’s gatherings, shaking hands and embracing each other as strict precautions.

He hoped that “we would control the issue of coronavirus through joint efforts and firm commitment. MPA Firdous Rai lauded the arrangements of FDA and WASA against coronavirus and said that provision of hands washing facilities with disinfecting water at public places and roads washing were commendable activities as a part of anti-coronavirus measures. She said that the nation was united and we would be successful to overcome the issue of coronavirus.”

Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja thanked the Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din for inaugurating the roads washing campaign of FDA and WASA. He informed that that the FDA and WASA were actively performing duties against the coronavirus. He added that the hands washing with disinfecting water facilities had also been arranged at public places to avert the spread of virus and roads washing campaign would also be made successful in this regard. MD WASA Faqir Muhammad Ch informed that the pressure vehicles, spraying machinery, medicines and manpower were being utilized for roads washing with disinfecting water.