LAHORE - PTI leader Shaukat Basra has approached Lahore High Court (LHC) against NAB on Sunday and demanded establishment of a JIT to probe into the matter of assets beyond known sources of income. A 2-member bench of LHC presided over by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi issued notice to NAB and sought reply within two weeks. The petitioner took the plea that he had expressed his dissatisfaction over DG NAB Multan who was investigating the case. The petitioner complained that NAB had allegedly made me an accused as he filed an application with chairman NAB against DG NAB Multan. The petitioner maintained that he had requested the chairman NAB to constitute a JIT to probe the case and the same request had been tendered to the court as well. It was requested in the petition that the court should order for constituting JIT comprising ISI, MI and other officials of the relevant departments. He pleaded had his assets been beyond his known sources of income he would not have lived in a rented home for the last 7 years. He prayed that the complete details of assets were on the record and the NAB was only harassing him.