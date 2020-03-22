Share:

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Sunday after staying for four months in London with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

After arrival at the Islamabad Airport, the PML-N president underwent screening for coronavirus as all the international passengers have been mandated to do so.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Shehbaz said his brother's treatment would start now as his cardiologist had returned from his leave. “We are praying for his early recovery, he said.

“We are working as one team under Nawaz’s leadership,” he said.

Shehbaz added that they would fight against this pandemic with the nation.

Earlier, before departing from London Shehbaz had said he was returning to Pakistan on instructions of his brother to be with the people of Pakistan at the time of crisis.

Shehbaz announced on Saturday that he had taken the decision due to the deteriorating situation in Pakistan.

“I am returning to Pakistan on the direction of my leader Nawaz Sharif. I believe my services are needed in Pakistan at this time of crisis. Nawaz Sharif has asked me to help victims of the coronavirus and be among the masses during their time of need” Shehbaz tweeted on Saturday.

Responding to the development, Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry said, "Shehbaz's return is a good step and hoped that other family members would also come back."

The former Punjab chief minister had been in London since November 20, 2019. Shehbaz had accompanied his brother to London last year for medical treatment, after the former prime minister was allowed to fly abroad.