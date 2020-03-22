Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to impose complete lockdown in the province as coronavirus cases swelled to an alarming level during the last couple of weeks.

An official on Saturday said the provincial government is taking stern measures to ensure people stay indoors and practice social distancing.

In a tweet, Sindh government representative Murtaza Wahab revealed that the Sindh chief minister had discussed with Corps Commander Karachi, Governor Sindh, DG Rangers and IG Sindh the prospect of implementing the government’s decision of “keeping people at their homes.” Later, Wahab while talking to a private TV channel said that the time had come to take some strict decisions.

He went to say that every state had to ensure strict decisions during extraordinary circumstances. The Sindh government will also take tough decisions, he said. “A complete lockdown in the province was under serious consideration,” he said.

Also, the Sindh government late Saturday requested the federal government to deploy military troops in the Sindh province to help local administration and to keep the situation under control amid coronavirus outbreak. According to TV channels, the government sent a letter to the federal government and requested for massive deployment of Pakistan Army in the big cities.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appealed to the masses to avoid public gatherings and practice social distancing. The appeal from the chief minister came at a time when new coronavirus cases are emerging each day from Sindh.

