Share:

ATTOCK-Almost 30 candidates, aspiring for contesting the upcoming general election on PTI ticket, have submitted applications to the party leadership from District Attock, having population of more than 2 million with two National assembly and five Provincial Assembly constituencies.

According to the party sources, those who submitted applications to the party leadership include former District Attock Nazim Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq and former State Minister Malik Amin Aslam for NA-55 (Attock-I); Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq, his son MNA Zain Elahi; Chairperson District Council Attock Eman Waseem, (daughter of Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq); Waseem Gulzar (son-in-law of Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq) for NA-56 (Attock II); Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari and Brig (r) Asim Nawaz Khan for PP-1; Qazi Ahmad Akbar and Changez Khan for PP-2; Maj (r) Tahir Sadiq, Sardar Muhammad Ali, Akbar Tanoli, Shafqat Tahir Kheli, Abdullah Khan and Mumtaz Hussain Majhia for PP-3; Col (r) Malik Muhammad Anwar, Malik Amanat Rawal and Riffat Naz for PP-4 and Pir Abbas Mohiuddin, Malik Naveed, Yousaf Khattak, Khan Wazir Khattak, Jamshed Altaf, Riffat Hayat, Malik Ismail, Malik Haroon Ramzan and Sardar Mumtaz Khan have submitted their applications for PP-5.