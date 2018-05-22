Share:

KARACHI - An official of Customs Intelligence & Investigation Syed Aamir Shabbir has approached Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chairman FBR, Federal Tax Ombudsman and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through applications seeking legal action against Director General Customs Intelligence & Investigation Shaukat Ali. Syed Aamir Shabbir has presented evidence proving corruption and misconduct of Shaukat Ali, which caused huge loss to the national economy.

In his petitions, Syed Aamir Shabbir in an application to Chief Justice of Pakistan submitted that Shoukat Ali, Director General Customs Intelligence is a BS-21 officer whose crime and corruption are eroding the nation and its economy.

Shaukat Ali is the officer who is politically backed to play havoc with the anti smuggling operations in the country who sits in Islamabad and still sweeps bribe money from smugglers across the country. Shaukat Ali is the one who is a civil servant of Pakistan and still holds a business visa to conduct business in Dubai. He lives in Pakistan and still makes frequent foreign visits to shift the huge corruption money to foreign destinations.

Syed Aamir Shabbir alleged Shaukat Ali stumbled at every promotion and still managed to overcome the obstacles every step of his way to BS-21. He is the custom officer whose misdeeds aroused multiple forums to initiate proceedings and still he managed to kill each inquiry/investigation against his corruption. He is the country wide head of customs anti smuggling operations and still has hired a retired customs sepoy to collect bribe money and to keep its accounts.

Shabbir alleged that Shaukat Ali is an officer of Custom Service of Pakistan and still employs a senator to procure him and protect his lucrative posting. And now he seems to be the custom officer whose smuggling can only be stemmed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, hence this petition for suo moto notice.

Similarly, Syed Aamir Shabbir prayed to Chairman FBR Tariq Pasha to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Shaukat Ali; prayed to Chairman NAB that a proper and adequate investigation into Shaukat Ali’s massive corruption be initiated and Mushtaq Sargana should be arrested for the purpose of investigations.