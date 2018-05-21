Share:

FAISALABAD: A man was gunned down over a land dispute here in a north village on Sunday. According to police sources, Muhammad Shafique, resident of Kalyan Das, was returning home on a tractor-trolley. In the meanwhile, the accused identified as Amir, waiting in ambush, attacked him. He got gunshot wounds and was rushed to civil

hospital Gojra where he succumbed to injures. The police said old land dispute is the motive behind the murder.The police handed over the body to the family after autopsy and registered a case.