MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that although his party is not going to make an electoral alliance with any party, it may go for seat adjustment in the upcoming election.

Talking to local journalists on Monday, he said that the party has made a principle decision that electoral alliance would not be made with any political party. "However, there is no harm in doing seat adjustments," he noted. He said that the PTI stands with Pakistan Awami Tehreek and fully supports it on Model Town tragedy. He said that the PTI also supported PML-Q when its workers were subjected to vindictive actions.

He said that the PTI has formally launched its election campaign and its workers are fully prepared for going to the general elections. Qureshi asserted that the PTI leadership has presented before the masses its agenda for first 100 days in the government. "We've taken this agenda to the court of public. It's for the first time in country's political history that any political party has done this. No other political party ever presented such a detailed agenda for public welfare," the PTI stalwart claimed. He disclosed that the PTI consulted think tanks and experts for evolving the agenda and then pondered over it thoroughly before presenting it before the nation.

He was of the opinion that the PTI is opposed by two conventional old political parties PML-N and PPP who do not have any agenda for people's welfare and development. He maintained that PPP's slogan 'roti, kapra aur makaan' had vanished as it got rule with the help of this slogan many times but failed to offer relief to the people. Similarly, Qureshi said, the PML-N doesn't have any agenda to present before the people. He claimed that the people had tried both the parties in the past and now they were no more in a mood to be befooled by them.

He said that the PTI would kick off a new journey of progress and prosperity if the people voted for bat it in election. He reiterated that the PTI's first 100 days agenda would take the country to the path of development and PTI government would lift people's standard of life. He claimed that the country would not have to carry begging bowl in the world. "Instead, we'll strengthen country's economy we'll stand on our own feet."

FOURTH PHASE OF LAPTOP

DISTRIBUTION

The government has kicked off the fourth phase of laptop distribution among distinction-holder students and 116,000 laptops worth over Rs. 7 billion will be given to the students across the province.

District administration sources disclosed on Monday over 3500 students of Multan will get laptops during this phase. "The students who passed out in 2015, 2016 and 2017 will get laptops and this phase will continue for three consecutive days," sources added.

Meanwhile, the laptop distribution begun at Jinnah Auditorium of Bahauddin Zakariya University and federal minister for water resources Javed Ali Shah chaired the proceedings. A police contingent presented guard of honour to the students.

MPAs Haji Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, Mehdi Abbas Langah and Khaula Amjad, Deputy Commissioner Zahid Sohail, Director Colleges Haider Raza Gardezi, SSP Operations Saif Ullah Khattk and other officials were also present on this occasion.