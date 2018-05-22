Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan have joined hands to reach the power corridors.

“Both these leaders have failed to deliver in their respective provinces and in order to cover up their inefficiency they are tacitly united to grab the power,” Shehbaz said while talking to Minister of State for Religious Affairs Pir Aminul Hasnat and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani MNA who called him here Monday.

The CM said that serving the masses is the foremost priority and sufficient resources have been provided for improving the quality of life of the people. Contrary to it, the opponents have badly ignored the people in their provinces and they will have to face the music in the upcoming elections.

“Both Niazi and Zardari have not solved the problems of the masses in their respective provinces, he added. With the grace of Almighty Allah, we have solved the problems of the people in our province. He said that Niazi and Zardari have join hands for the purpose of coming to power. The people will defeat those who remained involve in loot and plunder and sit-in in the general elections, concluded the Chief Minister. The visiting leaders reposed complete confidence on the leadership of PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him over the successful test run of orange line metro train.

Separately, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman called on Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif apprised the federal minister about various steps and policy measures taken for the promotion of education. He said that education sector is the basis of durable development as developed nations have achieved pinnacles of glory in the comity of nations through their educational standards. Knowledge and education are the fundamental rights and Punjab government has given top priority to the promotion of education, he said. He said that provincial government is vigorously working for bringing improvements in education sector and added that holistic approach has been adopted for developing the education sector on modern lines.

The Chief Minister said that different steps have been taken for improving the quality of education, provision of conducive atmosphere and best facilities for research and education. He said that Punjab Educational Endowment Fund has been set up to provide stipends to bright but needy students. Similarly, deserving students are provided educational facilities through the platform of Daanish schools where education, textbooks and uniform are provided free of cost. Meanwhile, Punjab has spent sufficient funds for the provision of basic facilities in government schools established in different districts of the province. It is sanguine that amount of girls’ stipend has also been increased in less-developed areas under Zawar-e-Taleem Program so that they could continue their educational journey without any difficulty. As a result of these steps, lakhs of daughters of the nation are continuing their educational journey. In fact, the educational scene has been totally transformed due to unprecedented steps of the Punjab government, concluded the Chief Minister.