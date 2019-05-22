Share:

Lahore - Speakers at a discussion have called for implementing labour laws to protect the rights of workers, a press release said on Tuesday. “There exist huge gap between the labour laws and their compliance and this must come to an end without any further delay,” the speakers said at a workshop at a local hotel.

Lawmakers, civil society and labour leaders attended the event organised by Pattan Development Organisation in collaboration with a German foundation Freidrich Ebert Stiftung. Along with Shakeel Shahid Parliamentary Secretary on Labour and Human Rights, members of the Standing Committee on Labour and more than a dozens of MPAs participated in the event. Shakeel assured the participants of enforcing labour laws. Pattan’s National Coordinator urged the Standing Committee to hold its meetings in industrial districts to observe state of the labour laws compliance. Abdul Qadir of FES pointed out that all labour related legislation according to the ILO convention ought to be done by holding of tripartite conference so that legislative process was being owned by all major stakeholders.