ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lieutenant General Jaroslaw Mika called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest including defence, training and security cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting, according to the officials.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Earlier, on arrival at GHQ, the Commander of the Polish Armed Forces laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Lt-General Jaroslaw Mika also visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour.

Commander Polish armed forces paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs Monument, according to a press release.

Later on, the visiting dignitary called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force. Various matters pertaining to regional security and areas of mutual cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander Polish Armed Forces lauded the sound professionalism of PAF. The Air Chief appreciated the enviable relations between both the air forces and also acknowledged the key role played by pioneering Polish officers in the development and modernisation of PAF in its early years.

Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual cooperation and defence ties between the two countries, said the press release.