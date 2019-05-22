Share:

Several state institutions of Pakistan have accumulated debt of Rs294 billion within nine months of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, taking the total debt over Rs1,593 billion.

According to a breakup provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is mired in debt to the tune of a staggering Rs156 billion, WAPDA is in debt to the tune of Rs88 billion followed by the Pakistan Steel Mills with Rs43 billion.

The total debt of other state institutions has touched Rs1084 billion.