Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday attended the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperating Organization (SCO) countries.

The meeting was briefly attended by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov who said it was an honour for the country to host the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperating Organization.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was seated next to Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj during the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperating Organization (SCO) countries.

Earlier in Islamabad prior to his departure for the Central Asian state, Qureshi said besides addressing the inaugural session of the regional forum, he would also hold sideline meetings with his counterparts from other countries.

He expressed concern over the evolving security situation with reference to Iran and said he would particularly like to meet and discuss the scenario with the foreign ministers of China and Russia - both important and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to hold a meeting with the SCO secretary general.

He will also lead the country's delegation at the ministerial-level meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said friendship with China is a cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The foreign minister said this while talking to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting.