LAHORE-Famous scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is not only a venerated religious figure, but also a preacher with tremendous popularity among both artists and sporting figures.

Recently, the Maulana took the Internet to address the ongoing feud between popular You Tubers like Sham Idrees, Ducky, Zaid Ali, Rahim Pardesi and Shahmeer.

A video was uploaded to the official You Tube channel of Maulana four days ago titled ‘Stop Fighting’.

The Maulana’s video was aimed at addressing the ongoing jib war between the aforementioned sensations of social media.

The video shows Maulana relaxing on a charpoi and trying to explain to Zaid Ali something that can be seen sitting next to him.

“We must learn to forgive and forget the mistakes of each other. Every human being is marred by errors and errors, but as human beings it is our primary duty to forgive the wrongdoings of each other,” Maulana says in a short video. Maulana continued saying: “Everyone has made a mistake and we need to understand that this is part of human nature. With stubbornness you can’t counter stubbornness. You may not have the knowledge or the wisdom to understand everything, but a lack of ways spoils the whole society.”

