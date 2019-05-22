Share:

KARACHI - Renowned economist and banker Dr Muhammad Uzair died here on Tuesday at the age of 90 years.

He was widely regarded as the pioneer of interest-free banking and author of several books and articles on wide range of subjects, said a Press release. Dr. Muhammad Uzair had been associated with education, finance and banking sectors. He was amongst the pioneers of IBA.

In the Finance and banking sector, he served banks and development financial institutions (DFIs) at senior management positions. He also served as Additional Secretary to Federal Ministry of Finance.

Dr Muhammad Uzair was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his services to the nation.