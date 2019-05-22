Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Tuesday ordered restoration of the Murree-Kahuta Development Authority (MKDA) and issued directions to relevant departments in this regard. Presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government is following a comprehensive agenda of development. He mentioned that the restoration of MKDA would not only ensure rapid development in the area but also help resolve peoples’ problems. He asserted that the promotion of tourism and development of tourists’ areas are among priorities of the provincial government. The Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to extend full cooperation for making MKDA functional. The meeting also reviewed establishment Kohsar University Murree. It was briefed that the Higher Education Departments had sent a summary suggesting establishments of the university at Punjab House Murree or any other government building.