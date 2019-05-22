Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has expressed displeasure for not filing reply by President Arif Alvi in a petition challenging his presidency and has summoned him on June 12.

The SHC had admitted for immediate hearing a petition filed against Dr Arif Alvi for holding office of president of Pakistan.

The petitioner Azmat Rehan had taken plea Dr Arif Alvi had tampered judicial record.

He told the court Dr Arif Alvi filed his affidavit for three times in a case pending hearing with court since 1977 and he made wrong statements in these affidavits for all the three times.

The petition also claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader had submitted incorrect documents in court, due to which he acquired ownership of 1,810 acres of land near Hawkes Bay beach. It said that the current chief justice of the Sindh High Court had also issued an order against Alvi earlier. He is a co-trustee in a trust as well.

He said a person who tempers judicial record cannot become president.

SHC while admitting the petition of Azmat Rehan for immediate hearing had ordered the respondents to file reply till January 01 Arif Alvi was summoned several times during the hearing of the petition but no reply was filed by him.

Azmat Rehan has made federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and others as respondents in his petition.