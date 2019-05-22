Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot City has got the first ever tourist bus service as the government has launched “Sialkot Tourist Bus Service” to promote culture of Sialkot among local, national and foreign tourists.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood inaugurated the construction of the first terminal of the tourist bus service near Nawaz Sharif Hockey Stadium during a special ceremony held here.

On the occasion while briefing the Commissioner, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider said that the tourist bus service has been launched for the first time in Sialkot City to promote tourism and culture of Sialkot. He said that the tourist bus service would be started within two weeks. He said that people would be able enjoy the service by purchasing a ticket of Rs400, adding that a discount of Rs200 would be available for students. The DC added that the tourist bus would complete a tour of 14 tourist points in Sialkot within three hours. Its every tour would be a three-hour long tour of Sialkot City.

The DC said that at early stage one double-decker bus would run between 14 different historic and tourist points in Sialkot city including Iqbal Manzil Sialkot (the birth place of Allama Iqbal) and Shawala Teja Singh. He added the district administration had identified as many as 14 historic and tourist points in Sialkot for the tourist bus service.

Earlier, Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood inaugurated the newly established Model Tehsil Office at Sambrial. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider and Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Marzia Saleem were present on the occasion.

Later, the commissioner distributed laptops to local ADCs and Assistant Commissioners of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during a ceremony.

12 STALL GUTTED IN RAMAZAN BAZAAR FIRE

As many as 12 stalls of daily-use items were gutted due to sudden fire eruption in Sasta Ramazan Bazaar here in Sambrial on Tuesday.

According to police and rescue sources, people were busy shopping at Sasta Ramazan bazaar when a fire erupted there, which engulfed different stalls in no time. As result, daily-use items at 12 stalls were completely burnt in the fire.

However, people and vendors remained safe in the incident.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Miss Marzia Saleem visited the spot and enquired about the incident.

The AC informed that 12 different stalls out of total 45 stalls were burnt in the flames at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar.

She said that fire erupted suddenly through an electrical transformer already installed at the place of Sasta Ramazan Bazaar. She said that the fire-fighters extinguished the fire after a great struggle.

She, however, said that the bazaar was reopened for public after a short break.