KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the rulers are pushing the entire nation under the slavery of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB). He expressed these views while addressing a gathering of office-bearers at ‘shab-e-bedari’ at Idara-e-Noor Haq. The Naib Ameer JI Rashid Naseem, Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi, JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and others were also present on the occasion. Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said Pakistan---is a name of ideology, adding we all should have to pass our message with love and concrete evidences. “JI – is a name of vision which will bring Islamic revolution and implementation of Islamic laws in society in upcoming days,” Siraj added. He said that the Islamic movements are under attacks, adding NATO is also preparing itself for working against Muslim Ummah. The JI chief emphasised on unity of Muslim Ummah by stating it is need of the hour. Naib Ameer JI Rashid Naseem said the JI will continue the struggle for imposition of Islamic laws in the society. Maulana Abdul Haq said the Holy month of Ramazan teaches a lesson of love and tolerance.