OKARA-A truck driver was dumbstruck on Tuesday by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) when was served a notice over a transaction of Rs20 million reportedly done in his account.

The FBR, in its notice, has asked truck driver Mohammad Tahir, a resident of Mohallah Alipur, to pay tax on a transaction of Rs20 million in his account and also cite source of transacted amount within next 15 days.

On the other hand, Tahir has claimed that he is a poor person who has never opened any bank account.

“I’m a poor truck driver. How can I do transaction when I have never got a bank account opened in my entire life?” he asserted.

He told the journalists that he earns a meagre salary as truck driver and runs his house with great difficulty. He said he lives in small 3 marla house with his family and never see such huge amount, leave alone depositing it in the account.

Tahir has appealed to the authorities concerned to take notice of bogus transaction in his account which he did not open. He also appealed to the FBR to trace the culprits responsible for the bogus transaction and withdraw his notice.

RESCUERS CATCH 6-FET LONG COBRA

The Rescue 1122 staff caught a 6-feet long cobra from a tube-well here. The villagers spotted a cobra creeping in the tube-well and informed the Rescue 1122. The staff reached the site and went deep into the well. The cobra was caught alive by the rescuers. The people raised slogans in favour of the staff. They said, after Pak Army Rescue 1122 has been virtually serving the nation.