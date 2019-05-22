Share:

LAHORE - His Excellency Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, the ambassador of Pakistan’s brotherly country Turkey, has met with AFC Vice President and FIFA-recognized PFF President Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat.

In the meeting held at the residence of Faisal Saleh Hayat in Islamabad, the matters of bilateral interest came under discussion with special focus on the development of football in Pakistan with the support of Turkey. “Turkey is our brotherly country which is very close to the heart of every Pakistani. HE Ihsan Mustafa, the Ambassador of Turkey, has assured full support from Turkey for the development of football in Pakistan,” said Faisal.

He said that Turkey has a very mature professional structure of football based on which they have the honour to play FIFA World Cup twice, including one semifinals appearance where they finished at third position. “Turkey has extended full support to develop the game of football in Pakistan. Turkey has well established professional structure of football which can be benefitted by Pakistan.” HE Ihsan Mustafa said that both brotherly countries can strengthen their ties through football. “Our football leagues are well established where we will support the inclusion of Pakistan’s talent.” Faisal said that other areas where Turkey can potentially help us are the coaching and youth exchange programmes. “Turkey can help us in improving the coaching structure of Pakistan and youth exchange is another field.

Turkey’s established clubs can also help Pakistan by establishing and promoting football academies in Pakistan,” Faisal added.