Rawalpindi - Another patient died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi mounting the death toll to 77.

The coronavirus patients is increasing in Rawalpindi with each passing day as many as 125 people tested positive of COVID-19 while a patient died and 29 persons got discharged on Thursday.

According to details, Muhammad Safeer, 62 years old, resident of AwanChowkPirwadhai, was brought to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on May 19 and he died on May 21.

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached at 1997 and 606 patients got discharged after recovery. At present, 1316 confirmed patients are under treatment including 412 patients in hospitals and 904 patients quarantined in their houses.

Apart from this, 512 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 test but the report will come after three to four days.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood media said that new notification had been issued to increase the time of bazaars and markets and the shops were allowed to open till 10:00 pm.

He said that basically, the new timing was issued to divide the rush. He said that mostly people come to bazaars in morning and some in the night and the rush would be divided.