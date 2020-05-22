Share:

RAWALPINDI - The district government has imposed a ban on entry of tourists in hill resort Murree during Eid holidays to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

Similarly, all the hotels, motels and restaurants will remain closed. However, the local residents of Murree and suburbs will be exempted from the ban, according to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) AnwaarulHaq here on Thursday.

In the notification, it was also mentioned that the Eid prayer can be offered as per scheduled time between 7am and 10am but holding big Eid congregations will be banned.

“The devotees should maintain social distance besides following other SOPs of the government,” it said.

According to DC AnwaarulHaq, there will be a complete ban on entry of tourists in Murree during EidulFitr holidays. He said that the owners of all the hotels, motels and restaurants should respect the government orders or else strict action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat advised the citizens to obey government orders regarding ban on entry in Murree. He said the citizens should also cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.