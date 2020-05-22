ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said the healthcare system of country requires reformation with particular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease management is changing from curative to preventive.
He said this during a presentation given by Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy Dr Assad Hafeez here on Thursday.
The Vice Chancellor highlighted the initiatives taken by Health Services Academy with regard to development of technical and operational guidelines, training of healthcare workers and academic programmes being offered by the Academy.
The President asked the Vice Chancellor to produce public health leadership and take measures to provide online courses to health professionals.
He directed the management of HSA to improve liaison and coordination with the provincial health departments so that they could benefit from the expertise of Health Services Academy.
Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delegation of Real Estate Consultant Association (RECA) on Thursday said that the package, introducing several incentives for the construction industry, would also help uplift the real estate sector.
The President said the establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority would help facilitate and strengthen the real estate sector, a President House press release said.