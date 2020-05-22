Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said the healthcare system of country re­quires reformation with partic­ular focus on disease prevention as the concept of disease manage­ment is changing from curative to preventive.

He said this during a presenta­tion given by Vice Chancellor of Health Services Academy Dr As­sad Hafeez here on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor highlight­ed the initiatives taken by Health Services Academy with regard to development of technical and op­erational guidelines, training of healthcare workers and academic programmes being offered by the Academy.

The President asked the Vice Chancellor to produce public health leadership and take meas­ures to provide online courses to health professionals.

He directed the management of HSA to improve liaison and co­ordination with the provincial health departments so that they could benefit from the expertise of Health Services Academy.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi in a meeting with a delega­tion of Real Estate Consultant Association (RECA) on Thurs­day said that the package, in­troducing several incentives for the construction industry, would also help uplift the real estate sector.

The President said the estab­lishment of Real Estate Regulato­ry Authority would help facilitate and strengthen the real estate sec­tor, a President House press re­lease said.