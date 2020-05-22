Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that as part of preparedness to cope with COVID-19 situation and allied challenges, it was a must to promote economic diplomacy in order to meet fiscal targets. Chairing a consultative meeting to review the national security situation and Pakistan’s priorities in the prevailing coronavirus situation, the foreign minister said the world was fast heading towards global financial crisis and the developing world would face its worse implications. The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, foreign affairs experts and senior officers of the foreign ministry.