ISLAMABAD - Young squash sensation and national champion Abdullah Nawaz continued his brilliant run in the Jubilee Insurance All Pakistan Junior Squash Championship 2019 by outperforming A Nadeem 3-1 in the semifinals played here at RKJK Squash Complex, PN Fleet Club, Karachi on Thursday. Abdullah, having won the recently-concluded national junior squash championship in Islamabad, started the first game against Nadeem on a positive note and won it 11-7. He took the second with same 11-7 margin, but lost the third one 7-11, before bouncing back to win the fourth 11-4, thus won the encounter in 29 minutes. In the second semifinal, M Zaman thrashed Zuraiz Naeem 3-0 in 24 minutes, winning the encounter 11-4, 11-6 and 11-2. In boys’ u-19 semifinals, national champion and top seed Zeeshan Zeb beat Hassan Raza 3-1 in 34 minutes. Zeeshan took the first game 11-7, won the second 11-7, lost the third 9-11 but won the fourth and last one 11-6. In the second semifinal, second seed Uzair Shoukar outclassed Moaz Khan in straight games in 22 minutes, winning it 11-6, 11-9 and 11-2.

In girls’ u-19 semifinals, top seed Zaynab Khan beat Ilsa Imran 3-0 in 17 minutes, winning the match 11-4, 11-7 and 11-5, Second seed Komal Khan beat Aiman Shahbaz 3-1 in 33 minutes, winning the encounter 11-5, 18-20, 11-8 and 12-10. The finals will be played today (Friday). Jubilee Insurance CEO Tahir Ahmed will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest.