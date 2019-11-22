Share:

The accountability court hearing the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Friday granted exemption to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz from appearing before the court till filing of the reference against her.

The court, while adjourning the hearing till December 6, said that the PML-N leader will face trial after the reference has been filed.

Earlier, Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan asked the investigation officer when the reference against the PML-N leaders will be filed.

To this, the officer replied that the investigation is ongoing and the reference will be filed once they are complete.

Following this, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz filed an application to the court to exempt her from appearing before the court till the reference is filed.

The court also approved an application seeking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s exemption from appearing before the court.