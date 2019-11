Share:

Dorj Odbayar, head of Mongolia's Constitutional Court, was removed from his post on Friday over a sexual harassment scandal.

All nine members of the Constitutional Court unanimously agreed to dismiss Odbayar from his post, the court's press office said in a statement.

The 52-year-old has been accused of sexually harassing a South Korean flight attendant on a Korean Air flight from Mongolia's capital Ulan Bator to Incheon, South Korea on Oct. 31.