KARACHI - Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited recently signed an agreement with Emaan Islamic Bank (Islamic window Banking operations of Silk Bank) to offer Personal Accident Takaful and ATM Cash Withdrawal Takaful to the customers of the Bank. A signing ceremony took place and the agreement was signed jointly by Zahid Awan, CEO, PQGTL and Jawad Majid Khan, Director Emaan Islamic Bank along with senior officials from both organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Zahid Awan, CEO, PGFTL said, “This partnership between Pak-Qatar General Takaful and Emaan Islamic Bank will help prosper business relations and will increase awareness amongst the masses about Takaful coverages. These kind of business partnerships will resultantly contribute towards the growth of Islamic Finance Industry.”