LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 12,788.55 million.Chairman P&D Board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani presided over the 26th meeting of Punjab PDWP of current fiscal year 2019-20 which gave approval of these schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments.