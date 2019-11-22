Share:

On Friday, the alleged murderer of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) politician Manzar Imam was acquitted by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The accused, Muhammad Ashiq, had filed an appeal against a judgement convicting him of murder by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi. Ashiq and four others were charged with murder and sentenced to death by the ATC.

The SHC however, said that the prosecution was unable to provide substantial evidence that upheld charges against the accused Ashiq.

Manzar Imam, along with his personal bodyguard and driver were killed in Orangi Town, a locality in Karachi, in 2013. Ashiq has been in police custody since 2016, when he was arrested in connection with the murder.