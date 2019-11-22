Share:

LAHORE - Coke Studio Season 12 seems to have found itself again in the midst of a dispute over copyright after two of the season’s songs have been deleted from Youtube.

Hairan Hua’s first song of SanamMarvi for the season was removed from You Tube days after it was released.

According to Youtube’s message of Twitter link, the video is no longer available because of AbidaParveen’s copyright claim.

Users of social media, Coke Studio fans are very disturbed by these recent issues and question management for copyright loopholes.

Apart from that, the rendition of his classic Billo by AbrarulHaq was also dropped because of ‘Karman Entertainment Limited’s copyright claim.’ Billo became a sensation and received a lot of love and people were furious over the videos’ removal. While ShujaHaider and Rachel Viccaji’sSaiyaan was also taken off YouTube briefly after a copyright strike by EMI Pakistan.

It was revealed that EMI Pakistan had the rights of the Noor Jehan classic and they stopped the song from being aired. However, the matter got resolved and the song was released.