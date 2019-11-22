Share:

Multan - United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Julie Koenen signed on Thursday a tripartite MoU with Mundri Sheep Breeders Welfare Society and DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support the local women.

It aims to formally launch the second phase of the Women Empowerment in South Punjab through Investment in Rural Economy (WEinSPIRE).

During a three-day trip to Multan and Bahawalpur, she said,“The enterprising women of South Punjab, who have previously made WEinSPIRE successful in Bahawalpur have set an example for the resilient women of DG Khan. I am confident that with the support of our partners, the dynamic women entrepreneurs from DG Khan will become successful livestock farmers – contributing to their families, communities and the country.”

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Dareshak received the U.S. delegation highlighting the U.S.-Pakistan partnership and the potential that this program represents for women farmers in south Punjab.

WEinSPIRE is an initiative by the USAID’s Punjab Enabling Environment Project (PEEP) to support women livestock farmers that will be implemented over the next year. WEinSPIRE Bahawalpur trained 2,000 women in animal husbandry best practices, and provided loans through micro-finance institutions to over 35,000 women livestock farmers to start or expand their businesses.

BODY FOUND: The dead body an aged shepherd Ali Muhammad of Mohallah Naseerpura Hafizabad who was missing for the past two days was found lying in Azam Garden Hafizabad.

According to police source, unidentified accused have brutally murdered him due to unknown motive. The police have registered a case but failed to trace the accused and to ascertain the motive of the gruesome murder.

A villager was deprived of Rs. 50,000/- and cell phones while a WAPDA employee was deprived of his bike.

According to police source, Ahmad son of Muhammad Aslam was on way to his village on a bike and when he reached near Watoonwala, three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away Rs. 50,000/- and two cell phones.

An Assistant Line man WAPDA Tahir Hussain Bukhari was deprived his bike No. HZK-6619 from near Jinnah Chowk on Gujranwala road. The victim had parked his bike outside his residence and after some time when he came outside his residence his found his bike was missing.