LAHORE - National ladies champion Ushna Suhail will take on Sara Mansoor in the ladies singles final of the 4th EBM All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 to be played today (Friday) here at PLTA courts. Both Ushna and Sara Mansoor registered convincing straight sets triumphs against their respective opponents and made way to the finals. Ushna fought bravely against former Pakistan No 1 ladies tennis player Sarah Mahboob and outperformed her with a score of 6-2, 6-3. In-form Ushna, the only tennis player, who won all the three gold medals on offer in the 33rd National Games tennis event, faced some resistance from her opponent in the beginning of the first set, as the score was 2-all. After that, Ushna showed her class and played some powerful shots to put Sarah under tremendous pressure, thus won the first set 6-2. Sarah played well in the second set and fought till it was 3-all, and then once again Ushna displayed quality tennis skills and techniques to overpower her opponent to win the set 6-3, thus booker berth in the final. The second semi-final of ladies singles proved to be a one-sided affair as experienced Sara Mansoor didn’t allow her young and struggling opponent Mehak Khokhar any chance to play freely and won the match comfortably by 6-1, 6-0. In the men’s singles semifinals, longest serving national number one Aqeel Khan outscored 6-2, 6-3. The second semifinal saw Muzammil Murtaza defeating Huzaifa Abdul Rehman by 6-2, 6-3 to set final clash against top seed Aqeel Khan. In 45 plus doubles final, Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Fayyaz Khan beat Israr Gull/Ashar Khan 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to clinch the title. In U-18 quarterfinals, Muhammad Shoaib thrashed Kashaan Umar by 6-0, 6-0, Afham Rana outperformed Kamran Khan 6-4, 6-0, Parbat Kumar thumped Sami Zaib by 6-0, 6-2 while in the fourth and last quarterfinal of the day, Hamid Israr toppled Faizan Shahid by 6-1, 6-3.