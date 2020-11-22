Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss smooth conduct of parliamentary business in the wake of spike in Covid-19 infections.

Both the leaders discussed mechanism of the conduct of parliamentary business during second wave of Covid-19 and showed their satisfaction on the steps taken so far in this regard, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Both the chairman and the speaker decided that consultations would be held with the leaders of all parliamentary parties on the issue of summoning of both the houses of Parliament and meetings of all the committees. Both decided that another meeting will be held on next Monday on the issue.

Chairman Senate remarked that exemplary coordination existed between both the houses in this difficult time. The next plan of action would be decided with mutual consultations and consensus, he added.